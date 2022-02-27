RACE REPORT: Jeffrey Earnhardt / No. 26 ForeverLawn / Harvest.org Toyota GR Supra

Stage One Recap (Laps 1-35) Jeffrey Earnhardt started 37th Saturday afternoon at Auto Club Speedway in the No. 26 ForeverLawn / Harvest.org Toyota GR Supra.

By the Lap 7 caution period, Earnhardt had gained to 16 positions (21st).

Crew Chief Allen Hart elected to stay out during the first two caution periods.

By Lap 31, Earnhardt was consistently recording Top-Five lap times, proving the speed of the No. 26 machine.

Earnhardt finished Stage One in the 16th position.

By the end of the stage, Earnhardt reported that the ForeverLawn / Harvest.org Toyota GR Supra was tight on entry.

Hart called Earnhardt to pit road for four tires, fuel, and handling adjustments. During the first stop of the day, the Elevated Performance pit crew allowed the team to gain four positions on pit road -- allowing Earnhardt to restart 12th. Stage Two Recap (Laps 42-72) Earnhardt started Stage Two from the 12th position.

Just prior to the Lap 57 caution period, Earnhardt caught debris on the grille opening, causing the No. 26 Toyota GR Supra to begin overheating. During the caution period, Hart called Earnhardt to pit road to cool the engine down. Earnhardt remained on the lead lap, but had to start at the tail end of the field.

Earnhardt completed Stage 2 in the 21st position. He reported that the car was too free on corner-exit. Hart called for four tires, fuel, and an air pressure adjustment. Final Stage Recap (Laps 76-163) The No. 26 ForeverLawn / Harvest.org Toyota GR Supra started the final stage in the 18th position.

With 58 to go, Earnhardt reported the car was battling tight handling issues.

The caution flew with 48 to go. Earnhardt pitted for four fresh tires, fuel and another air pressure adjustment to ease the handling in the GR Supra.

During this caution, the team received an uncontrolled tire penalty, resulting in a restart at the tail end of the field.

With 35 laps remaining, Earnhardt broke into the Top-20 again.

During the lap 124 caution period (18th position), the team pitted for 4 tires & fuel with a handling adjustment where the team gained more positions on pit road. Earnhardt restarted 15th.

The caution flew once again on Lap 140 when Earnhardt was battling the No. 2 car for the 10th position, and the call from the pit box was to stay out. However, Earnhardt brought it to pit road for a potential battery failure.

After further assessment, the team discovered when the Lap 57 debris caused the ForeverLawn / Harvest.org Toyota GR Supra to overheat, the alternator failed -- resulting in use of the reserve battery. With 10 laps remaining, the reserve had run out resulting in a battery change which put Earnhardt four laps down in the 29th position.