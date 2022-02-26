Jordan Anderson Racing NASCAR Xfinity Series Race Overview- Auto Club Speedway

News and Notes:



- Practice; Myatt Snider and the No. 31 TaxSlayer Chevrolet will hit the track for a 30-minute practice session bright and early on Saturday morning local time prior to moving right into qualifying.



– Starting Position; Qualifying will be held Saturday to set the 38-car starting field for the 150-lap Production Alliance Group 300 at Auto Club Speedway. In 2022 NXS Qualifying for Intermediate tracks will be determined by the fastest competitor in two rounds of single-lap qualifying. The fastest ten in Round 1 will move on to Round 2 where the fastest competitor in Round 2 will be determined the race’s pole sitter. The lineup up will then be set by the fastest 33 competitors on speed and five provisional starters. Qualifying will be take place at 12:30 PM ET; Saturday, February 26.



– Auto Club Speedway Stats; Saturday’s NXS Production Alliance Group 300 will mark Snider’s second race with Jordan Anderson Racing (JAR), and his second start at Southern California’s Auto Club Speedway. In his only appearance at the speedway in 2020, Snider would run mid-pack for the first half of the race until he was able to find speed on the high line where he would work his way into the Top-10. A late race restart would not work to Snider’s advantage where he would slip back to the 11th position.



- TaxSlayer; TaxSlayer is an easy-to-use online tax filing platform with unlimited support at a fraction of the cost of the competition. Trusted for over 50 years, the Augusta-based tech company successfully completed more than 10 million federal and state e-filed tax returns in 2021 and processed $15 billion in refunds. With over 15,000 reviews on consumer review site Trustpilot, 85% of customers rate TaxSlayer Great or Excellent. On top of ensuring 100% accuracy, TaxSlayer has a maximum refund guarantee and is committed to providing the right tools at the right price. For more information, visit www.TaxSlayer.com.



– Chassis; JAR will bring Chassis No. 103 to Auto Club Speedway for Snider to compete with

in Saturday afternoon’s Production Alliance Group 300 at Auto Club Speedway. Chassis No. 103 last competed for JAR at the Texas Motor Speedway in the Andy’s Frozen Custard 335 with driver Kaz Grala claiming a Top-15. Prior to Texas, No. 103 competed at Michigan International Speedway with Team Owner/Driver Jordan Anderson driving the No. 31 Chevrolet to a 15th place finish. Prior to Michigan Chassis No. 103 had seen on track action two other times during the course of 2021 season with Tyler Reddick behind the wheel both times. In the Alsco Uniforms 300 at Charlotte Motor Speedway Memorial Day weekend Reddick would steer No. 103 to JAR’s first Top-5 finish with a 5th place finish. Three weeks later Reddick would be credited with the 15th finishing position in NASCAR’s return to Nashville Superspeedway.

