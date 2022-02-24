Monster Energy Racing: Riley Herbst Fontana NXS Advance

You’re coming off a top-five finish in the season opener at Daytona. How helpful is it for this No. 98 Monster Energy team to come out of the gate strong? “That finish at Daytona was huge. Last year, I think we had three DNFs in a row and that just put us in a hole, and then we battled back all year long. To start the season off with a fourth, all of these 98 guys deserve to be in victory lane and we’re working really hard to get there.” Last time you were in Fontana you earned a career-best second-place finish. Does that help boost your confidence as you head back to Auto Club Speedway this weekend? “It does, but you also have to think that it’s been two years since we raced here. I know that I can run well there, and I’m hoping that carries over and I can put our Monster Energy Ford Mustang in victory lane on Saturday. We had speed last week. This No. 98 team can get it done, and hopefully I can finish one spot better at Auto Club this year.” Talk about what it would mean to put yourself and Monster Energy in victory lane this weekend. “We’re all racing to win. We had a great run at Daytona but, ultimately, the goal is to knock down some victories early on and secure our spot in the playoffs. I’ve come close to a win several times, but could never quite close the deal. Hopefully, this season will bring a change of luck and I can go to victory lane with the No. 98 team and Monster Energy. Their support means everything, so it would feel great to get them there.” TSC PR