Ty Gibbs - No. 54 Monster Energy Toyota GR Supra Preview - Production Alliance 300 at Auto Club Speedway

No. 54 Monster Energy Toyota GR Supra News and Notes

SEVEN-ELEVEN: Ty Gibbs is seventh in the NASCAR Xfinity Series point standings coming off an 11 th place finishes in the season opener at Daytona International Speedway.

place finishes in the season opener at Daytona International Speedway. FONTANA ROOKIE: Gibbs has never competed in an automobile race at Auto Club Speedway in Fontana, California.

Gibbs completed in only 18 Xfinity races in 2021, but won four races and finished 13 th in the Xfinity Series final driver point standings. That earned him the Xfinity Rookie of the Year award.

in the Xfinity Series final driver point standings. That earned him the Xfinity Rookie of the Year award. WHAT A DEBUT: In Gibbs’ Xfinity Series debut in February 2021 at the Daytona Road Course, he led 14 of the 56 laps en route to his first career Xfinity Series win. Gibbs became the youngest driver to win a Xfinity road course race at 18 years, 4 months, 16 days. The Charlotte, N.C., native also became the second-youngest winner in Xfinity Series history after Joey Logano who won in June 2008 at Kentucky Speedway in Sparta when he was 18 years and 21 days old.

IN GOOD COMPANY: Gibbs is the sixth driver to win in his Xfinity Series debut, joining Dale Earnhardt, Joe Ruttman, Ricky Rudd, Terry Labonte and Kurt Busch. Those five drivers had already driven in the NASCAR Cup Series before racing in the Xfinity Series.

ARCA CHAMPIONS: Gibbs became the 2021 ARCA Menard Series Champions on the strength of 10 wins, plus one win each in ARCA West and ARCA East.

ATOP THE PIT BOX: Veteran crew chief Chris Gayle will oversee the No. 54 team’s efforts in the 2022 season. Gale, who is from Little Rock, Arkansas, has led his drivers to two NASCAR Cup Series victories and 30 Xfinity Series wins. The list of drivers Gayle has visited victory lane with includes Gibbs, Kyle Busch, Denny Hamlin, Sam Hornish Jr., Erik Jones, Elliott Sadler, Christopher Bell and John Hunter Nemechek.

JGR AT FONTANA: Joe Gibbs Racing (JGR) has 64 total starts at Fontana in Xfinity competition with 10 wins, 26 top-five finishes, 38 top-10 finishes, 12 poles and the team has led 1409 laps.

RACE INFO: The Production Alliance Group 300 is scheduled for 5 pm EST on Saturday, February 26 and will be broadcast on FS1, SiriusXM Channel 90 and MRN.

Ty Gibbs, Driver of the No. 54 Monster Energy Toyota GR Supra

“Fontana is a new track for me, but I know Chris Gayle and the 54 boys will bring me a good Monster Energy Toyota GR Supra. It’s a tough track with some really old pavement but I’ve studied a lot of the old races and been the SIM and hopefully we’ll be ready.”

Chris Gayle, Crew Chief of the No. 54 Monster Energy Toyota GR Supra

“We had a good run at Daytona and got some stage points and Ty did a nice job in his first superspeedway run in an Xfinity car. Fontana will be another new track for him, but he has run at Michigan, which is similar. The thing with Fontana is the pavement is old and it really puts it in the drivers hands. Hopefully we can bring him a good Monster Energy Toyota GR Supra."

Gibbs 2022 NASCAR Xfinity Series Stats

Starts Wins Top 5 Top 10 Poles Laps Led Avg. Start Avg. Finish 1 0 0 0 0 3 15.0 11.0

Gibbs 2021 NASCAR Xfinity Series Stats

Starts Wins Top 5 Top 10 Poles Laps Led Avg. Start Avg. Finish 18 4 9 10 1 244 11.3 10.0

JGR PR