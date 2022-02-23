Brandon Jones - No. 19 Menards/Patriot Lighting Toyota GR Supra Preview - Production Alliance 300 at Auto Club Speedway

No. 19 Menards/Patriot Lighting Toyota GR Supra News and Notes:

JONES AT AUTO CLUB SPEEDWAY: Brandon Jones will make his sixth NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) career start at Auto Club Speedway (ACS) Saturday behind the wheel of the No. 19 Menards/Patriot Lighting Toyota GR Supra for Joe Gibbs Racing (JGR). Jones dominated in 2020, earning the pole starting position and winning stage one and stage two. Unfortunately contact in stage three resulted in a flat tire, derailing his dominating run. In his previous fives starts at ACS, Jones has earned one pole, two top-10 finishes and led for 73 laps.

Brandon Jones will make his sixth NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) career start at Auto Club Speedway (ACS) Saturday behind the wheel of the No. 19 Menards/Patriot Lighting Toyota GR Supra for Joe Gibbs Racing (JGR). Jones dominated in 2020, earning the pole starting position and winning stage one and stage two. Unfortunately contact in stage three resulted in a flat tire, derailing his dominating run. In his previous fives starts at ACS, Jones has earned one pole, two top-10 finishes and led for 73 laps. DAYTONA RECAP: Jones made it to the second round of single-car qualifying to earn a top-10 starting position for the NXS season opener at Daytona International Speedway. Jones had a fast No. 19 Menards/Swiffer Toyota GR Supra throughout the 120-lap race. A multi-car accident unfolded coming to the checkered flag and Jones went through the grass to avoid the melee. He was able to drive his car around to cross the finish line 17 th at Daytona.

Jones made it to the second round of single-car qualifying to earn a top-10 starting position for the NXS season opener at Daytona International Speedway. Jones had a fast No. 19 Menards/Swiffer Toyota GR Supra throughout the 120-lap race. A multi-car accident unfolded coming to the checkered flag and Jones went through the grass to avoid the melee. He was able to drive his car around to cross the finish line 17 at Daytona. FOLLOW ALONG: Follow along for updates and a behind-the-scenes look at Jones 2022 NXS Season.

Twitter: @BrandonJonesRac I Facebook: BrandonJonesRacing I Instagram: BrandonJonesRac

RACE INFO: Production Alliance 300 at Auto Club Speedway is scheduled for Saturday, February 26, 2022 at 5:00 p.m. ET. Watch and listen live on FoxSports1, Sirius XM Channel 90 and MRN Radio.

Jones’ Career NASCAR Xfinity Series Stats at Auto Club Speedway:

Starts Wins Top 5 Top 10 Poles Laps Led Avg. Start Avg. Finish 5 0 0 2 1 73 8.2 18.2

Jones’ 2022 NASCAR Xfinity Series Stats:

Starts Wins Top 5 Top 10 Poles Laps Led Avg. Start Avg. Finish 1 0 0 0 0 0 9.0 17.0

Jones’ Career NASCAR Xfinity Series Stats:

Starts Wins Top 5 Top 10 Poles Laps Led Avg. Start Avg. Finish 204 4 30 88 3 588 11.8 15.4

From the Cockpit:

Brandon Jones: “It’s going to be interesting to go back and see how the surface has changed at Fontana. 2020 was a big eye opener for me there. It’s one of the tracks I circled and then I got there and didn’t even know where to run with seven different lanes and grooves. Then something clicked. We did a really good job setting the car up that weekend, I did a good job of studying and figuring out the line, and then was able to transfer that over. We’ve been working on this track a bunch on the simulator, trying some different things, refamiliarizing ourselves with it since we haven’t been there in a while. We have just been trying to get an idea of what that place is like and right away we had a bunch of speed. I think the track is going to suit us well.”

JGR PR