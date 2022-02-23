Kaulig Racing Weekly Advance | Auto Club Speedway

AJ Allmendinger, No. 16 Nutrien Ag Solutions Chevrolet Allmendinger has made only one start at Auto Club Speedway in the NXS AJ Allmendinger on Fontana: “Fontana used to be a track I really enjoyed in the Cup Series, just because of how much you slide around and how much you used the tires. It’s obviously very wide, so you can work on different lanes there. It will definitely be interesting with no one having raced there in two years, so the track is going to be dirty and slick to start with. With this new schedule, we have to unload and be good right away. I’m looking forward to my first race in Fontana in the Xfinity Series.”