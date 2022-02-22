Half Off Wholesale Partners with Brett Moffitt

Our Motorsports is excited to announce its partnership with Half Off Wholesale. Half Off Wholesale will debut its partnership starting in Fontana, California at Auto Club Speedway. They will also serve as the primary partner at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

“Everyone at Half Off Wholesale is excited to be a part of Brett Moffitt and the #02 Our Motorsports team,” said Alex Moreno, owner of Half Off Wholesale. “Just like Our Motorsports expanding to 3 cars, we have also expanded to 3 locations: San Diego , Little Rock, and Atlanta . We are proud to be a part of a team that has the same values as we do. Brett Moffitt brings a lot to the table as an experienced driver and a great leader. We push to do the same with our leaders. Growth creates opportunities and expands dreams . Be a part of our growth and visit us online today at WWW.HALFOFFVIP.COM before our tool pallets are gone!”

“I couldn’t be happier to have another new partner such as Half Off Wholesale jump aboard the No. 02 Our Motorsports Chevrolet,” said Brett Moffitt. “With the new rules this year requiring the Xfinity teams to race the same car at Fontana and Las Vegas, it’s huge for a growing team like ours to have a partner step-up and sponsor us at both races. Hopefully we can double up for Half Off Wholesale and have some strong runs out West!”

“We are very excited to have Half Off Wholesale partner with us this season,” said Mary Our, owner of the No.02 Chevrolet Camaro. “We look forward to building a strong partnership and finishing strong in Las Vegas and Fontana!

Our Motorsports PR