Our Motorsports Daytona Post Race Report

Brett Moffitt– No. 02 HomeTown Lenders Chevrolet Camaro Review

Beef: It’s What’s For Dinner 300 at Daytona International Speedway

News and Notes

Tough Break: The No.02 was involved in a crash on lap 90 which ended his day

Started : 5th

Finished: 34th

From the Driver’s Seat:

Brett Moffitt: “We had a fast HomeTown Lenders Chevy this weekend. It was unfortunate what happened. Looking forward to Auto Club and leading some laps.”

From the Pit Box:

Kris Bowen: “We had a good car that Brett and I were happy with. We were trying to wait and avoid any big ones but unfortunately we were collected in a wreck that we couldn’t control. The guys on the team did great and we had good speed. Overall, it was a good car.”







Anthony Alfredo – No. 23 Dude Wipes Chevrolet Camaro Review

Beef: It’s What’s For Dinner 300 at Daytona International Speedway

News and Notes

Tough Break: Unfortunately the No.23 Window flew out on the first lap and in result cost the team 3 laps.

Started : 16th

Finished: 7th

From the Driver’s Seat:

Anthony Alfredo : “Had a great Dude Wipes Camaro to start the season in Daytona. Unfortunately, the right-side window blew out on lap 1 and we were forced to pit road to replace it. We battled all race long to recover from that and finally got back on the lead lap with about 20 to go. I made a charge to the front, and we were able to get to the top 10 before that major crash on the final lap. Really glad everyone was all right after that. I appreciate everyone never giving up and working so hard. We have some great moments heading into Auto Club next.”

From the Pit Box:

Pat Tryson: “ Everyone worked really hard leading up to Daytona. Qualifying was exactly what we expected. The window thing was kind of a freak thing. It must have been bad latches on because it was secure prior to going out. But Anthony did a great job and he raced hard. We finished 7th and maybe could have been a little better. But he did a great job, there is not a mark on the car! And that is very rare coming out of that place. All in all, it was a great weekend!”







Jeb Burton – No. 27 State Water Heaters Chevrolet Camaro Review

Beef: It’s What’s For Dinner 300 at Daytona International Speedway

News and Notes

Tough Break: The No.27 was involved in a crash on the last lap which ended his day

Started : 27th

Finished: 19th

From the Driver’s Seat:

Jeb Burton : “We ran hard all day and put ourselves in a position for a great finish at the end. Unfortunately, we got collected in the big one. Nothing we could have done differently. It was good to work together with the new team and I’m excited to get to Fontana.”

Our Motorsports PR