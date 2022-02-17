Sunday, Feb 20

Brown Heads to Daytona in Search of Back-to-back Superspeedway Victories

Thursday, Feb 17 186
Brandon Brown | Xfinity Series Stats | Daytona International Speedway

 

Starts: 8

Best Start: 11th

Best Finish: 6th

Brown on Daytona:

 

“I’ve never been more eager for the race season to start! All of the men and women at Brandonbilt Motorsports (BMS) have worked extremely hard preparing race cars this off-season, and we are light-years ahead of where we've been in seasons past. Our red, white, and blue No. 68 Chevrolet Camaro is going to be a tough one to miss on the race track and I am extremely thankful for all of the support of my fans, partners, and team.

 

"My first NASCAR Xfinity Series win came at a superspeedway. However, unlike Talladega, Daytona has lights. So, I am looking forward to proving myself and hopefully putting our No. 68 back in Victory Lane on Saturday, locking ourselves into the first round of the playoffs early on."

