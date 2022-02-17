Ty Gibbs / No. 54 Monster Energy Toyota GR Supra Preview -- Beef. It’s What’s For Dinner. 300

No. 54 Monster Energy Toyota GR Supra News and Notes

FULL SEASON: Ty Gibbs will compete full time in the 2022 NASCAR Xfinity Series driving the No. 54 Toyota GR Supra for Joe Gibbs Racing. Monster Energy will be the primary sponsor for a majority of races this season, including Daytona, while Interstate Batteries and Sport Clips will also have primary sponsorship during the year.

Gibbs completed in only 18 Xfinity races in 2021, but won four races and finished 13 th in the Xfinity Series final driver point standings. That earned him the Xfinity Rookie of the Year award.

WHAT A DEBUT: In Gibbs' Xfinity Series debut in February 2021 at the Daytona Road Course, he led 14 of the 56 laps en route to his first career Xfinity Series win. Gibbs became the youngest driver to win a Xfinity road course race at 18 years, 4 months, 16 days. The Charlotte, N.C., native also became the second-youngest winner in Xfinity Series history after Joey Logano who won in June 2008 at Kentucky Speedway in Sparta when he was 18 years and 21 days old.

IN GOOD COMPANY: Gibbs is the sixth driver to win in his Xfinity Series debut, joining Dale Earnhardt, Joe Ruttman, Ricky Rudd, Terry Labonte and Kurt Busch. Those five drivers had already driven in the NASCAR Cup Series before racing in the Xfinity Series.

DAYTONA: Gibbs has not competed on the Daytona oval in the Xfinity Series and has only completed in one ARCA race at Daytona in 2021 when he started 13 th and finished fourth. His only other superspeedway start came in 2021 when he started first and finished 27 th after leading 13 laps at Talladega in the ARCA Series.

ARCA CHAMPIONS: Gibbs became the 2021 ARCA Menard Series Champions on the strength of 10 wins, plus one win each in ARCA West and ARCA East.

ATOP THE PIT BOX: Veteran crew chief Chris Gayle will oversee the No. 54 team’s efforts in the 2022 season. Gale, who is from Little Rock, Arkansas, has led his drivers to two NASCAR Cup Series victories and 30 Xfinity Series wins. The list of drivers Gayle has visited victory lane with includes Gibbs, Kyle Busch, Denny Hamlin, Sam Hornish Jr., Erik Jones, Elliott Sadler, Christopher Bell and John Hunter Nemechek.

The Daytona race will be the 100 th race for the Supra in Xfinity Series competition. Christopher Bell won the first race in the Supra in Atlanta in February 2019, part of 33 victories in competition since 2019. Daniel Hemric won the first championship for the Supra last November in Phoenix.

JGR AT DAYTONA: Joe Gibbs Racing (JGR) has 108 total starts at Daytona in Xfinity competition with four wins, 28 top-five finishes, 46 top-10 finishes, seven poles and the team has led 697 laps.

RACE INFO: The Beef. It’s What’s For Dinner. 300 is scheduled for 5 pm EST on Saturday, February 19 and will be broadcast on FS1, SiriusXM Channel 90 and MRN.

Ty Gibbs, Driver of the No. 54 Monster Energy Toyota GR Supra

“I’m excited about the 2022 season and it’s good to be back with Chris Gayle and most of the 54 guys. We had a lot of success last year part time and we hope to build off that. We have good support from Monster Energy, Interstate Batteries and Sport Clips and obviously Toyota and everyone at TRD. I think our Monster Energy Toyota GR Supra will be good. I haven’t run a NASCAR Xfinity race on the Daytona oval, but I know we’ll have good equipment and we’ll be ready to go.”

Chris Gayle, Crew Chief of the No. 54 Monster Energy Toyota GR Supra

“We had some good success with Ty last year, winning four races. We’re all ready to work full-time with him in 2022 and hopefully continue that success. Most of the 54 guys are back with us too and we are ready. Daytona will be interesting because Ty hasn’t competed in any Xfinity Superspeedway races at Daytona or Talladega, so it will be new to him. But it’s all about building throughout the year and having success. We have a lot of support from Monster Energy, Interstate Batteries and Sport Clips, plus everyone at Toyota and TRD. We’re excited and ready to get going."

Gibbs 2021 NASCAR Xfinity Series Stats

Starts Wins Top 5 Top 10 Poles Laps Led Avg. Start Avg. Finish 18 4 9 10 1 244 11.3 10.0

KBM PR