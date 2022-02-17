Monster Energy Racing: Riley Herbst Daytona NXS Advance

• Riley Herbst kicks off his second season behind the wheel of the No. 98 Monster Energy Ford Mustang for Stewart-Haas Racing (SHR) with the 2022 NASCAR Xfinity Series season opener – The Beef. It’s What’s For Dinner. 300 at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway. His first race with the team came in last year’s opening round at Daytona, and Herbst appeared to be on his way to a strong finish after leading 12 laps in the first stage and narrowly missing the stage win as Brandon Jones pipped him for the top spot by a scant .004 of a second. Herbst continued to be a contender for the race win despite falling all the way back to 22nd in the second stage. He rallied his No. 98 Monster Energy Ford Mustang to as high as third in the final stage, only to be collected in a multicar accident less than 14 laps from the finish. • The familiar green Monster Energy claw will once again adorn Herbst’s No. 98 Ford Mustang at Daytona. The partnership continues with Herbst for his third fulltime season in the Xfinity Series. Based in Corona, California, Monster Energy is the leading marketer of energy drinks and alternative beverages. Refusing to acknowledge the traditional, the company supports the scene and sport. Monster Energy is a brand that believes in authenticity and the core of what its sports partnerships, athletes and musicians represent. More than a drink, it’s the way of life lived by athletes, sports, bands, believers and fans. • The Beef. It’s What’s For Dinner. 300 will be Herbst’s sixth Xfinity Series start on Daytona’s 2.5-mile oval. When the series last visited the track in August, Herbst scored a 10th-place finish after leading nine laps. He’s led 25 laps over the past three Xfinity Series races at Daytona. In his previous three starts there, Herbst earned top-20 finishes in each, including two top-10s. His best Daytona finish was fourth, earned in August 2020. • Herbst has four starts on Daytona’s historic 2.5-mile oval outside of the Xfinity Series – three in the ARCA Menards Series and one in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series – with a best of seventh in the Truck Series season opener in February 2020. He’ll participate in Friday night’s Truck Series race in the No. 17 Ford F-150 for David Gilliland Racing. • Richard Boswell returns as the crew chief for Herbst and the No. 98 Monster Energy team. The 37-year-old begins his sixth year with SHR and his second with Herbst. Boswell’s father, Dickie Boswell, successfully campaigned a Late Model stock car out of the family’s hometown of Friendship, Maryland. The elder Boswell ultimately competed in 57 Xfinity Series races with four top-five finishes over six seasons in the 1980s.