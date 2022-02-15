Athletic Greens Joins Kaulig Racing for NASCAR Xfinity Series Season Opener

Kaulig Racing continues to bring new partners to NASCAR with the addition of AG1, the foundational nutrition drink by Athletic Greens, onboard Daniel Hemric’s No. 11 Chevrolet for the NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) season opener at Daytona International Speedway. Athletic Greens is joining as the official nutrition partner of Kaulig Racing.

AG1, empowers people to take ownership of their health through comprehensive and convenient daily nutrition. The flagship product combines more than 9 synergistic health products into 1 drink with 75 of the highest quality ingredients, and is designed to remove the friction of covering the daily nutritional needs of a modern diet. AG1 provides comprehensive benefits spanning improved gut health, immune support, energy and improved mental focus - all packed into a one-minute daily habit.

“We’re pleased to partner with Kaulig Racing and debut our sponsorship of their team at the NASCAR Xfinity Series season opener,” said Chris Ashenden, CEO and Founder of Athletic Greens. “AG1 was created with the mission of helping people improve their health and nutrition, and we’re excited to see longtime AG1 member Daniel Hemric demonstrate how it’s helped him maintain high performance and extreme focus throughout the busy NASCAR schedule.

The NXS reigning champion has found a competitive edge off the track by fueling his body with the best nutrients possible.

“It’s important for me to keep my body in the best condition both physically and mentally,” said Hemric. “AG1 has become a huge part of my daily routine and helps me prepare for the demands of driving a racecar for hundreds of miles, while ensuring my body gets back the nutrients it needs. The grueling conditions inside the car take a toll on my body, so it’s vital for me to replenish it with AG1.”

NASCAR holds the longest season in professional sports and Kaulig Racing strives to achieve peak performance with the latest advancements in health, wellness and foundational nutrition available both on and off the track.

“As we continue to grow at Kaulig Racing we are constantly seeking partners who not only elevate our program but enhance our daily health - that’s what we have found with AG1 from Athletic Greens,” said Chris Rice, president of Kaulig Racing. “It is important that our team members - drivers, crew and myself - maintain healthy habits and high performance throughout the season and that all starts with Athletic Greens.”

The Beef. Its What’s for Dinner 300. will take place on Saturday, February 19 at 5:30 p.m. ET with live coverage on FS1. Athletic Greens will also act as a season-long associate partner on Kaulig Racing's No. 16 Camaro ZL1 in the NASCAR Cup Series (NCS).

Kaulig Racing PR