Swann Adds Sponsorship of Ryan Vargas During NASCAR Daytona Opening Weekend

Swann ®, the leader in Do-It-Yourself security products for over 35 years, adds a NASCAR Xfinity Series season opener sponsorship of Ryan Vargas for the Beef. It's What's For Dinner. 300 during Daytona 500 Weekend.

The season opener will take place on Saturday, Feb. 19, at the Daytona International Speedway. It will be broadcast on FOX Sports 1 and MRN.

In addition to the season opener at Daytona, Swann will be sponsoring Ryan Vargas at the Production Alliance 300 at Auto Club Speedway and more races this NASCAR Xfinity Series season.

"We enjoy working with Ryan Vargas so much and decided to sponsor the season opener as well," says Leslie Conover, Vice President of Sales for the Americas at Swann. "We will be rooting for him from the sidelines as we head into another NASCAR Xfinity Series season with Vargas as our spokesperson."

The race is 120 laps or 300 miles with a Track Length of 2.5 miles. The Track Type is a Superspeedway with a paved surface.

"Eager to kick off this NASCAR Xfinity Series Season with Swann on my side for the season-opening race," says Ryan Vargas, NASCAR Xfinity driver with a notable TikTok following. "I am able to focus on the track since my property and automobiles are secure."

For more information, including a full list of Swann products, visit the company on the web at www.Swann.com.

Swann PR