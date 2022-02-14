All South Electrical and One Stop Convenience Stores to Power JCR at Daytona

After a 2021 campaign that saw Jeremy Clements make the NASCAR XFINI TY Series Playoffs for the second time in his career. The team is excite d about the 2022 season’s outlook. JCR heads to Daytona for The Beef, It’s What’s for Dinner 300 with long standing partners; All South Electrical and One Stop Convenience Stores as co primary sponsors. Plus, a ton of motivation to garner a spot once again in the XFINITY Series playoffs.



“Chuck Koon, Scott and Dawn Ward and everyone at ASE and One Stop have been very loyal to us over the years,” says Jeremy. “The Wards have been with me since I was racing Dirt and Chuck and his team have continued to ste p up their support every year since 2012. Now it’s up to us build on last year’s performance and race our way into the Playoffs again. – It’s Race season, Let’s Go!” Clements went on to say.



The #51 Chevy Camaro SS will a lso carry the logos of associate sponsors; First Pacific Funding, Fox Sports Spartanburg, Whitetail Smokeless, E3 Spark Plugs, Elite Towing and Recovery, Zmax Race Products, Carolina Driveline and Upstate Body and Detail.

JCR PR