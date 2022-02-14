Alex Labbé Returns to Dgm Racing for the 2022 Nascar Xfinity Season

The DGM Racing team is proud to announce the return of Alex Labbé for a portion of the 2022 NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) season. Since the beginning of his career, Alex Labbé has surrounded himself with people and Quebec businesses who believe in him and in his potential to become a top-10 driver in the NASCAR Xfinity Series. Alex Labbé will once again proudly wear the colors of his long-time partners, Larue, Centre du VR Victoriaville and Can-Am, who will be the major partner for eight (8) of the 18 races planned to date in his 2022 calendar (details p.2).

“My partners have been with me for several years now, especially Can-Am who have supported my racing program since I started running full-time in NASCAR in 2016. I am so appreciative of their trust and support over the years, and I can assure you that our team and myself will spare no effort to live up to the partner’s expectations”, declared Alex Labbé with enthusiasm.

DGM Racing and Alex Labbé

Alex Labbé will drive the No. 90 car in the season opener at the Daytona International Speedway (Daytona Beach, FL) on February 19, during the “Beef. It's What's for Dinner. 300”, before switching to the No. 36 car for the next three races.

“I am very happy to be working with DGM Racing again this season! The 18 races we selected for our season are aimed at improving the team's competitiveness and performance on these types of circuits over the longer term! Last year we lacked opportunism especially on road circuits where we have performed so well in the past. With the changes we have made for the 2022 season, I am looking forward to regaining that form”, explains Alex Labbé.

Mario Gosselin and Alex Labbé will be in their fifth season together this year. In 2017, Alex Labbé won the NASCAR Pinty’s Series championship with Mario Gosselin as crew chief. Then, in 2018, the driver moved up to the DGM NXS program. Since then, Alex Labbé has competed in three full and one partial season with DGM Racing (driver standings: 2018-17th, 2020-14th, 2021-19th).

“Mario Gosselin has supported me since the beginning of my career, and I am so grateful to him and Michelle for that support over the years. Having the opportunity to race in NASCAR is a dream come true for me”, said the St. Albert (Quebec, Canada) driver is still looking for additional funding to allow him to complete the full NXS 2022 season.

Together, they have accumulated 10 top-10 finishes, 26 top-15 finishes and 58 top-20 finishes, including a masterful display leading to a fourth-place finish in torrential rain at the Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval (October 10, 2020 - Concord, North Carolina), a career-best result for Alex Labbé and DGM Racing in NXS. During the 2021 season, Alex Labbé and the team accumulated 17 top-20 finishes. These results are spectacular, especially considering the limited size and resources available to Alex Labbé and his DGM Racing team, and further confirmation of the driver and team talent in a highly competitive series.

“We are happy to have Alex Labbé back with us for the 2022 season”, said Mario Gosselin, the owner of DGM Racing. “I have worked with Alex at every stage of his career, even when he was racing in Late Models. I am proud to be a part of his successes and we look forward to welcoming him back for another season.”

Alex Labbé is the third driver of DGM Racing in it’s NXS program for 2022, along with Mason Massey (Car No. 91) and Kyle Weatherman (Car No. 92).

DGM Racing PR