Accelerate Professional Talent Solutions Joins Sam Mayer and JRM’s No. 1 Team

JR Motorsports announced today that Accelerate Professional Talent Solutions, a Midwest-based professional search firm that matches job candidates with top employers nationwide in numerous industries, will join Sam Mayer and the No. 1 team for multiple races in the 2022 NASCAR Xfinity Series season. The partnership kicks off with the season-opening event at Daytona International Speedway (Feb. 19) as the 18-year-old Mayer seeks his first NXS championship.

Headquartered in Brookfield, Wis., Accelerate Professional Talent Solutions is a division of parent company QPS Employment Group and has been matching professional job seekers with top employers for 37 years. With nationwide service, Accelerate Professional Talent Solutions is 100% employee owned and takes a concentrated, streamlined approach to pairing job seekers in professional areas like accounting, engineering, finance, human resources, information technology, operations and supply chain within manufacturing markets.

“I can’t thank everyone from Accelerate Professional Talent Solutions enough for coming on board this year,” said Mayer. “We’ve got a lot of things to accomplish in 2022, namely winning races and getting into the title hunt. I’d love start things off with a victory for them at Daytona this week.”

Mayer will contend in his first full-time NXS season for JRM during the 2022 season after competing in 17 races for the organization in 2021. The Franklin, Wis. native tallied one top five, six top 10s and had a best finish of fourth in the penultimate race of the season at Martinsville Speedway.

“We’re thrilled to be partnering with Sam and JR Motorsports for the upcoming season,” said Scott Zorn, senior vice president of professional services for Accelerate Professional Talent Solutions. “Sam is such a talented driver and will be a strong brand ambassador as we aim to further our nationwide presence. We look forward to cheering on Sam and the No. 1 team’s triumphs on the track while Accelerate Professional Talent Solutions continues to drive the professional success of job seekers.”

Mayer will build on an already impressive resume. In 2019, he became the youngest champion in any NASCAR series at the age of 16 years, three months and eight days by winning the K&N Pro Series East championship. Following up on the success of 2019, Mayer went on to tally 11 wins across all three ARCA Menards Series’ en route to the Sioux Chief Showdown championship and the ARCA Menards Series East championship. In the same season Mayer also won his first NASCAR Camping World Truck Series victory in only his sixth start in the series.

Additional details on specific races for the No. 1 Accelerate Professional Talent Solutions Camaro will be announced at a later date.

