DGM Racing Announces Alex Labbe's Return

DGM Racing is proud to announce Alex Labbé’s return for select races during the 2022 NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) season. Labbé will pilot the No. 90 at the Daytona International Speedway series-opener on February 19, before moving to the No. 36 car for the following three races at Auto Club Speedway, Las Vegas Motor Speedway, and Phoenix Raceway.

The financial support from Labbé’s long-standing partnerships with Can-am, Larue Snowblowers, and VR Victoriaville allow Labbé to compete in 18 races with DGM Racing.

“I am grateful that these partners continue to support my racing career and development as a driver,” said DGM Racing’s Alex Labbé. “Can-am and Larue are two of my longest partnerships, and I’m excited they’ll be on board for another year.”

“I am so excited to be back with DGM Racing! Although we are scaling back the amount of races this year, I am confident it will allow us to be more competitive and successful as a team in the long run,” explained Alex Labbé. “Mario has supported me for as long as I can remember, and I cannot thank him and Michelle enough for what they’ve done over the years. Having the opportunity to race in NASCAR is a dream come true.”

Can-am will partner with Labbé for eight races during the 2022 season.

March 12, 2022 Phoenix Raceway

March 26, 2022 Circuit of the Americas

July 2, 2022 Road America

July 30, 2022 Indianapolis Road Course

August 6, 2022 Michigan International Speedway

August 26, 2022 Daytona International Speedway

September 16, 2022 Bristol Motor Speedway

October 8, 2022 Charlotte Motor Speedway ROVAL

Although Labbé is committed to a majority season, he is actively searching to secure funding to compete in the entire 2022 NXS season.

“I am extremely thankful for the loyal partnership with Can-am,” exclaimed Labbé. “Can-am has been an integral part to my career in NASCAR since the very beginning. Without their support, I would not be where I am today.”

Labbé has raced with DGM Racing since 2018. Together, they have 10 Top-10s, 26 Top-15s and 58 Top-20s, including a well-deserved fourth place finish in a torrential downpour at the Charlotte Roval – a career and team best finish. During the 2021 season Labbé claimed 17 Top-20s with DGM Racing.

“We couldn't be more happy to welcome Alex back as we gear up for the 2022 season,” said Mario Gosselin, DGM Racing owner. “I’ve worked with Alex at every stage of his racing career, dating back to when he raced Late Models. I’m honored to be part of his successes and we’re extremely excited to have him on board for another season.”

Gosselin and Labbé have worked together for nearly 15 years. In 2017, Gosselin coached him through his Championship Season in the NASCAR Pinty’s Series before introducing him to DGM Racing’s NXS program. Since 2018, Labbé has run three full seasons and one partial season with DGM Racing. Labbé has finished Top 20 in driver standings three years. (2018-17th, 2020-14th, 2021-19th)

Labbé will compete in the 41st Beef. It’s What’s For Dinner. 300 at Daytona International Speedway. Practice and qualifying will proceed the race. Green flag drops on February 19, at 5:00 p.m. ET, televised live on Fox Sports 1.

Labbé marks DGM Racing’s fourth driver announced for the NXS season-opener at Daytona International Speedway. Mason Massey will pilot the No. 91, Kyle Weatherman will drive the No. 92., and Josh Bilicki will run the No. 36.

DGM Racing PR