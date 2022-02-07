Hometown Lenders to sponsor Brett Moffitt at Daytona

Our Motorsports is pleased to announce that HomeTown Lenders will serve as the primary sponsor of Brett Moffitt’s No.02 Chevrolet Camaro at the Beef: It’s What’s For Dinner 300 at Daytona International Speedway.

“The partnership we have developed with HomeTown Lenders over the past several months has been tremendous,” said Brett Moffitt. “To have them stepping up in 2022 to be a partner for the No.02 Our Motorsports team is incredible. Billy, John, Kerry and everyone at HomeTown has been great to work with and hopefully we can take the #02 HomeTown Lenders Chevrolet to Victory Lane at Daytona.”

HomeTown Lenders is a full service national mortgage company, Headquartered in Huntsville, AL with over 100 branches in more than 40 states, coast-to-coast.

“We are very grateful to have HomeTown Lenders back in 2022,” said Mary Our, owner of the No.02 Chevrolet Camaro. “We look forward to building a strong partnership with the HomeTown Lenders team this season and hope to see them in Victory Lane!”

“HomeTown Lenders is excited to again partner with Our Motorsports & Driver Brett Moffitt for the upcoming 2022 NASCAR Xfinity Series at Daytona International Speedway,” said HomeTown Lenders CEO, Billy Taylor. “Brett is a great driver and outstanding young man. He represents the same values we have at HomeTown Lenders and we are proud to partner with him, his entire race team and Our Motorsports in 2022.”

Our Motorsports PR