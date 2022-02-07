LS Tractor to Sponsor DGM Racing's No. 92

DGM Racing and Wolfpack Racing are excited to announce LS Tractor USA’s two race partnership. LS Tractor will serve as the primary sponsor for Kyle Weatherman’s, beginning with the “Beef, It’s What’s for Dinner. 300” at Daytona International Speedway. It will also partner with Weatherman in DGM Racing’s No. 92 at Atlanta Motor Speedway.

“LS Tractor is excited to participate in NASCAR once again as a primary sponsor,” said Jake Sherman, LS Tractor’s Marketing and Product Manager. “The Daytona and Atlanta races are in the heart of our market, and the “Beef. It’s What’s for Dinner. 300,” is a natural fit for LS Tractor. LS Tractor proudly embraces our history of delivering durable and high-quality tractors to the market. These attributes result in LS Tractors being the perfect fit for many beef producers. We look forward to seeing the LS Tractor car perform in the “Beef. It’s What’s for Dinner. 300 in the coming weeks.”

Voted Best Tractor Manufacturer for 5 consecutive years, by tractor dealers carrying various brands, LS Tractors focuses on performance and quality. Based in Battleboro, NC. For more than 35 years, LS Tractor has offered a broad line of subcompact, compact, and utility tractors.

“We are so thankful for the support from LS Tractor,” said Mario Gosselin, DGM Racing team owner. “It’s always exciting to have new partners join the team, and we hope to make them proud as we represent their brand in the NASCAR Xfinity Series.”

The 41st “Beef. It’s What’s For Dinner. 300” will be televised live on Fox Sports 1 on February 19, at 5:00 p.m. ET. Practice and qualifying will proceed the race.

DGM Racing PR