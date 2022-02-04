Partners Continue to See Long Term Value In Over Performing Underdog, Josh Williams

Josh Williams might not be the name you hear repeatedly when watching NASCAR’s Xfinity Series on TV however after years of consistency his name is one that is being mentioned more and more as someone to watch and pay attention too.

The 28-year-old veteran, old school grassroots driver is one not only respected by his fellow drivers, but everyone you pass in the garage on any given day.



His partners who will all follow him to BJ McLeod Motorsports as he takes the seat of the 78 Chevrolet feel the same way.



“We remember getting the call from a connection, saying there’s this kid from southwest Florida who has a shot to race Daytona in July and he needs this much to do it,” recalls Star Brite VP of Sales & Marketing, Greg Dornau. “We had never sponsored NASCAR before, but after meeting Josh we knew we had the opportunity to be a part of something special. As his first Xfinity series sponsor and rolling into our sixth season, our employees, customers, additional pro staff and everyone who represents the Star Brite & Star Tron brands consider him part of our family and we thank you all for welcoming us into yours. The loyal NASCAR fan base is one every brand desires as customers and we have been able to grow and expand our partnership with Josh year after year.”



Over the last two seasons and heading into their 3rd Alloy Employer Services saw the same thing in Williams and have become his anchor partner taking their #StrongerByDesign company moto and culture to strengthen William’s opportunity for success while flying the Alloy Blue.



"Alloy Employer Services is as excited to see the debut of Josh Williams driving the 78 car in the NASCAR Xfinity Series at Daytona as we were the first day he drove for us at Indianapolis. The potential of Josh driving full-time for BJ McCleod Motorsports is incredible," said Alloy CMO, Chris Estey. "BJMM runs an amazing operation. This is a terrific partnership which can only mean great opportunities in 2022 and an exciting and competitive season for our favorite driver”



With additional long-term partners Sleep Well Inc., CoolRay, General Formulations as well as associate partners Musselman’s Applesauce (Williams first national partner in 2015) Silverton Casino Hotel, Verve, Required Team Gear and more will be announced later.

Josh Williams seems to have earned the respect of the corporate partners as well and with aspirations for Sunday racing that is not a bad endorsement to have.



Williams understands the difficulties of finding long term partners and is thankful for each one he has.

“Keeping partners in this sport is extremely hard, but I have built a great relationship with all of my partners and we both continue to grow together. We have built a family and we aren’t stopping until we make it to the top”



When asked about Sundays Williams had this to say “It has never been a matter of if, just a matter of when. If you go to my Twitter profile and look at my quote it is how I approach my day-to-day life.

“When you want to succeed as bad as you want to breathe then you will be successful.”



The 2022 NASCAR Xfinity Series kicks off February 19th, 2022, at Daytona International Speedway on Fox Sports 1 at 5pm EST.

