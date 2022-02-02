Josh Bilicki Joins DGM Racing for Season Opener at Daytona

DGM Racing announced today that NASCAR Cup Series driver, Josh Bilicki, will join the team for the NASCAR Xfinity Series season opener at Daytona International Speedway on Saturday, February 19th. Bilicki will drive the team’s No. 36 Chevrolet Camaro, with Zeigler Automotive Group and Elliott’s Custom Trailers & Carts serving as the primary sponsors.

“Starting the new race season at Daytona is always a very important piece to the puzzle, so I am very excited to be joining DGM Racing in their No. 36 Chevrolet Camaro,” says Bilicki. “While it will be my first time with the organization, I am familiar with the team and how strong they have ran at Super Speedways in the past. I’m looking forward to getting behind the wheel of the Zeigler Auto Group / Elliott’s Custom Trailers & Carts Camaro in just a few short weeks!”

Featured on the hood of the No. 36 Camaro will be Zeigler Automotive Group, one of the largest privately-owned dealer groups in the U.S. with 78 franchises across 35 locations in Wisconsin, Illinois, Indiana, and Michigan. Vehicle brands represented include all the domestic and majority of the imported manufacturers.

Elliott's Custom Trailers & Carts will be featured on the quarter panels. Elliott’s Custom Trailers & Carts is an authorized trailer and golf cart dealer serving all of northern Indiana. The company has deep roots in motorsports, as its late founder, Tony Elliott, was a very accomplished racer and one of USAC's greatest ambassadors. Tony's outgoing personality also led to great success for his Elliott's Custom Trailers business, where he sold race trailers and custom golf carts.

Featured on the rear bumper of Bilicki’s No. 36 Camaro will be the Tony Elliott Foundation. Through Tony’s business, he gave back to the sport he loved so much by sponsoring drivers and events. His wife Cindy has continued these contributions both through the business and the foundation.

“We are grateful and excited to be partnering with Josh for a second year this season,” says Cindy Elliott, president of Elliott’s Custom Trailers & Carts. “Josh is one of the most underrated drivers in the sport and works extremely hard for his sponsors and fans. We believe he will be the best ambassador for the Tony Elliott Foundation and Elliott’s Custom Trailers & Carts!”

Additional partners featured on the No. 36 Camaro are Insurance King, Custom Fiberglass Molding, Rich Mar Florist, The Builder’s Outlet Super Store, Pacific Coast Termite Inc, and Ditec Marine Products.

The “Beef. It's What's For Dinner 300” NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Daytona International Speedway will take place on Saturday, February 19th at 5PM ET. It will be televised live on Fox Sports 1.

DGM Racing PR