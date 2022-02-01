Richard Childress Racing Announces Dynamic, Multi-Partner Lineup for Austin Hill’s Rookie NASCAR Xfinity Series Campaign

Richard Childress Racing announced today a dynamic, multi-partner lineup for driver Austin Hill in the 2022 NASCAR Xfinity Series. Bennett Family of Companies, United Rentals Global Industrial and Alsco Uniforms will share time as primary partners on the No. 21 Chevrolet Camaro SS. Hill, 27, will be competing for Sunoco Rookie of the Year honors in his first full-time season in the NASCAR Xfinity Series driving the No. 21 Chevrolet for RCR.

Andy Street, a long-time RCR employee who guided Myatt Snider to a race win and a NASCAR Xfinity Series Playoffs berth as the crew chief for RCR’s No. 2 Chevrolet in 2021, will assume crew chief duties for the No. 21 Chevrolet in 2022.

“I couldn’t be more excited for our NASCAR Xfinity Series lineup in 2022,” said Danny Lawrence, Director of the NASCAR Xfinity Series program for Richard Childress Racing. “Austin Hill has already shown his skills as a driver in the NASCAR Truck Series, and we know he will bring that same competitive drive to Richard Childress Racing’s NASCAR Xfinity Series program. I can’t think of a better crew chief to help guide him and the team than Andy Street. They will both do a great job representing our partners, both on and off the track. I’m expecting big things from the No. 21 team this season.”

Each of the partners on the No. 21 team will work with RCR to leverage their team partnership in unique and innovative ways.

Bennett Family of Companies, a McDonough, Ga.-based company, will make its NASCAR debut with Hill and the No. 21 team in the Bennett Transportation and Logistics car. Bennett plans to host customers trackside, giving them unique behind-the-scenes access on race weekends.

“We are thrilled to partner with Richard Childress Racing and Austin Hill this season,” said Lynette Mathis, Vice President of the Bennett Family of Companies. “Our companies share many core values, plus a commitment to excellence, and RCR has a long tradition of success on the track. We are looking forward to our debut in the NASCAR Xfinity Series this season, and working closely with everyone at RCR to create best-in-class opportunities for our partners.”

United Rentals, the world’s largest equipment rental provider, makes their partnership debut with RCR in the NASCAR Xfinity Series this season. The company will leverage the partnership to strengthen the connection with its customers through brand and hospitality activities.

“We look forward to partnering with the Richard Childress Racing team and Austin Hill in the NASCAR Xfinity Series,” said Dale Asplund, Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer at United Rentals. “Like United Rentals, RCR has a strong culture committed to excellence. Together, we look forward to our teams delivering a great experience for our customers and fans while chasing victory in the Xfinity series. We have supported Austin Hill since 2017 and are proud to continue our partnership as he takes the next step forward in his career with RCR.”

Global Industrial is a Fortune 1000 company based in Port Washington, New York. The company sells industrial products and office supplies through direct to business channels. Established in 1949 by Michael and Paul Leeds, the company now sells over 1 million products via their online sales and call center.

“Our partnership with RCR gives us a unique platform to build brand awareness and reach more customers by tapping into the passion of the NASCAR fan,” said Klaus Werner, Sr. Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer of Global Industrial “Our strategic partnership will provide a pathway to introduce Global Industrial’s robust product and solutions selection to a new audience so that we can help more customers solve more problems and be more successful. In addition to being a strong on-track contender, we know that Austin Hill will be a solid representative off-track for the Global Industrial Brand.”

The 2022 season marks the sixth season for Alsco as a partner with Richard Childress Racing. Alsco is a fifth-generation family-owned-and-operated uniform company founded in 1889 and recognized by the prestigious Hohenstein Institute for having invented the uniform rental industry. Celebrating over 130 years of business, Alsco provides uniform laundry services and other products that keep businesses clean and safe to customers in the healthcare, automotive, industrial and hospitality industries.

“Our company has seen first-hand the benefits of partnering with Richard Childress Racing,” said Ben Fox, Director of Sales and Marketing at Alsco Uniforms. “For the past five seasons our partnership with Richard Childress Racing has been a key element of our overall sports marketing plan and a great platform to showcase our uniforms with the team of employees at RCR. We’re thrilled to continue to showcase our uniform cleaning service, alongside our variety of products through this partnership.”

Hill makes his RCR debut in the NASCAR Xfinity Series’ Beef. It’s What’s For Dinner. 300 at Daytona International Speedway on Saturday, February 19. The race is live on FOX Sports 1 at 5 p.m. ET.

For more information, please visit rcrracing.com