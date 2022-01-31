Mary Our named as Co-owner of Our Motorsports

Our Motorsports is happy to announce Mary Our as the co-owner of the team and car owner of Brett Moffitt’s No. 02 Chevrolet Camaro.

“Having Mary join me as co-owner brings a new dynamic to our race team,” said Chris Our, team owner. “My sons are actively involved in my construction business, however Mary is very interested in motorsports. She represents the future of our team.”

Mary brings diversity and creativity to the Our Motorsports team. Her love for motorsports started at a young age with spending weekends with her dad at various tracks in the New England area.

“I am excited to take on a bigger role within the team,” said Mary Our. “I consider my dad a huge role model in my life, I want to make him proud and follow in his footsteps. I look forward to accomplishing the goals that we have set together. This is an incredible opportunity and I am eager to learn and grow professionally within the sport, and I can’t wait to celebrate in victory lane with Brett this season.”

Brett Moffitt is entering his third season in the NASCAR Xfinity Series. He has been with the team since its start in 2020.

“Our Motorsports is a close knit group and they’ve treated me like family since our first race together back in 2020,” said Brett Moffitt. “Over the past two years with Our Motorsports, I’ve gotten to know Mary really well and I am excited to have her as the owner of the No.02 team that’s been the flagship car of Our Motorsports since the beginning. Hopefully we can get Mary’s No.02 team to victory lane this season!”

