Kyle Weatherman Joins DGM Racing

DGM Racing welcomes Kyle Weatherman to their 2022 NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) driver lineup. Weatherman makes his debut with DGM Racing at the Daytona International Speedway series-opener on February 19, piloting the No. 92 Chevrolet Camaro.

Wolfpack Racing and partner The Peace Officers Research Association of California (PORAC) rejoins forces with Weatherman for the West Coast swing, serving as the primary sponsor for Auto Club Speedway, Las Vegas Motor Speedway, and Phoenix Raceway. Weatherman will also run the No. 92 at Atlanta Motor Speedway.

“I’ve watched Kyle grow year after year, and I’m really impressed with what he’s been able to achieve on the track,” said Mario Gosselin, DGM Racing owner. “We’re looking forward to working with Kyle and seeing what he can accomplish at DGM as he embarks on the next chapter of his racing career.”

Since 2019, Weatherman has accrued one Top-10 and 14 Top-20s in only 61 NXS starts. Prior to the NXS, Weatherman competed in the ARCA Menards Series for several seasons. In 50 ARCA starts, Weatherman earned a win, 25 Top-5s and 36 Top-10s.

“I am extremely thankful for the partnerships that have come to fruition to make 2022 happen, and I am so excited for the season to begin,” said DGM Racing driver, Kyle Weatherman. “I’d like to thank Mario and Michelle for this opportunity to go racing, and I can’t wait to see what we can accomplish together in the No. 92 car.”

Nathan Kennedy will serve as the Crew Chief of the No. 92 for the 2022 season, bringing extensive knowledge and experience with nearly 20 years in the motorsports industry.

Weatherman is the second driver to join the DGM Racing stable for 2022. The team has previously announced Mason Massey to pilot the No. 91. They will both compete in the 41st Beef. It’s What’s For Dinner. 300 at Daytona International Speedway. Practice and qualifying will proceed the race. Green flag drops on February 19, at 5:00 p.m. ET, televised live on Fox Sports 1.

