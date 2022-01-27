Decision of the Final Appeal Officer - Mike Harmon

The Final Appeal Officer today heard and considered an appeal of a penalty issued on Nov. 22 to Mike Harmon and Ryan Bell in the NASCAR Xfinity Series.

The penalty concerns the following section in the 2021 NASCAR Rule Book: Section 5.1.a.c.d: Vehicle Testing.

Upon hearing the testimony, the decisions of the Final Appeal Officer are:

That the Appellants violated the Rules set forth in the Penalty Notice. That the decision of the National Motorsports Appeals Panel upholding the original Penalty that was issued by NASCAR was incorrect in light of the NASCAR Rulebook modification made on January 24, 2022. This Rulebook change allowed the penalty elements to be applied on an and/or basis and based upon that the Penalty has been modified to be a loss of 75 NASCAR Xfinity Series Championship Team Owner and Driver points. The suspension and monetary fine elements have been rescinded.

The Final Appeal Officer for this hearing was Mr. Roger Werner.

The decision of the National Motorsports Final Appeals Officer is final and binding on all parties.

NASCAR PR