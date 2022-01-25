Market Rebellion Partnership Extension with Alpha Prime Racing

Market Rebellion, LLC (“Market Rebellion”) and Alpha Prime Racing, LLC (“Alpha Prime Racing”) are pleased to announce that Market Rebellion will serve as a 7-race primary sponsor for Alpha Prime Racing in the 2022 NASCAR Xfinity Series, with Tommy Joe Martins as driver for 4 races, Sage Karam as driver for 2 races and Rajah Caruth as driver for the final race of the season.



Alpha Prime Racing, founded in 2022 by NASCAR veterans Caesar Bacarella and Tommy Joe Martins, will compete this season full-time in the NASCAR Xfinity Series fielding both the No. 44 and No. 45 Chevrolet Camaros, featuring a group of exciting drivers including Karam and Caruth.



The expansion of the partnership with Market Rebellion, which dates back 2 seasons, comes with much excitement from driver and team General Manager Tommy Joe Martins: “I’m blown away by the support Market Rebellion has given me & our program at Alpha Prime Racing. From the beginning, they’ve wanted to be a critical part of our team. Expanding their program to include Sage & Rajah shows how much they believe in what we’re trying to build.”



"Tommy Joe and Caesar have developed an exciting long-term vision for Alpha Prime Racing to grow the team into a formidable competitor in the Xfinity Series, which matches our vision for a disciplined approach to building long term success.” said Dirk Mueller-Ingrand, co-founder of Market Rebellion. “We are very excited to be part of this growth story and looking forward to watching the team’s performance on the track.” Tommy Joe Martins will be racing the #44 car starting with Daytona International Speedway on February 19th, followed by Texas Motor Speedway May 21st, Texas Motor Speedway September 24th, and Las Vegas Motor Speedway October 15th.



Sage Karam will be piloting the #45 car at Circuit of The Americas on March 26th and at Indianapolis Motor Speedway on July 30th.



Rajah Caruth will be behind the wheel of the #44 car in Phoenix on November 15th.



“Tommy Joe, Rajah and Sage are athletes whose drive, determination and discipline represent core principles of our trading community,” said Pete Najarian, co-founder of Market Rebellion. “Discipline Dictates Action. These 3 drivers get it. We can’t wait to see them compete on some of the racetracks they love the most.”



I'm thrilled to carry Market Rebellion alongside us at Circuit of the Americas and the Indianapolis GP this season,” said Sage Karam. “COTA and Brickyard are part of my DNA. Given our team's strengths on road courses, I look forward to the challenge of rewarding Market Rebellion's commitment to Alpha Prime Racing by bringing them to victory lane at these landmark venues.”



"I am thrilled to see Market Rebellion's belief in the potential of Alpha Prime Racing and their willingness to make an investment into the team and myself,” said Rajah Caruth. “It means a lot to me to receive their support not only in my virtual racing efforts, and now in real life. I'm looking forward to my race in Phoenix and to having a solid performance."



Market Rebellion has been actively working with Alpha Prime Racing on the preparation for the 2022 season, by providing additional resources for performance training, which will continue during the 2022 season.



APR PR