Nemechek Aims for Victory at Vegas Races with Berry’s Bullets and Sam Hunt Racing

Sam Hunt Racing (SHR) announced today that John Hunter Nemechek will pilot the No. 26 Berry’s Bullets Toyota GR Supra in both NASCAR Xfinity Series races at Las Vegas Motor Speedway in 2022. Nemechek, who will be returning to SHR following two races with the team in 2021, will reunite with long-time sponsor Berry’s Bullets for the two-race campaign. SHR Crew Chief and Technical Director Allen Hart will be atop of the pit box for Nemechek and the No. 26 crew.

"Berry’s Bullets has been a long-standing partner of mine. They have been a part of my career since I have been racing full-time in NASCAR,” said Nemechek. “I look forward to racing for Sam Hunt Racing again and bringing Berry’s Bullets on board for both NASCAR Xfinity Series Races in Vegas in 2022.”

Nemechek, who won the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series (NCWTS) regular season in 2021, will continue his NXS career following 56 career starts. After three seasons in the NXS, Nemechek has collected two wins, fourteen top-five finishes, 33 top-10 finishes, and one pole starting position. The young 24-year-old “veteran” recorded SHR’s highest finish in team history — third place in the Toyota Care 250 at Richmond Raceway in 2021. Nemechek also 39 NASCAR Cup Series starts on his resume.

“Any time we get to go to the track with John Hunter, it’s extremely beneficial for our organization,” said Sam Hunt, owner of SHR. “He’s been a large part of our growth, provides invaluable feedback, and even came close to winning a race for us last year at Richmond — my home track. He comes from a gritty background, and he really embraces our group and how I go about building this team. Having Berry’s Bullets jump on board for both Vegas races this year is exciting for everyone. Tony (Berry) and his wife Sheila are fantastic people, and run a true American business. We couldn’t be more proud to have them join our family and our efforts in 2022.”

Berry’s Bullets will be on board of the No. 26 Toyota GR Supra for both races at Las Vegas Motor Speedway in 2021. Berry’s Bullets, a pillar of excellence in the world of shooting products, is a production company of superior bullets in the shooting industry. The company was established in 1961 by Ray Berry, and it remains family-owned and operated after 60 years of business.

“Berry's Bullets is looking forward to continuing our long-term partnership with John Hunter Nemechek and supporting his quest to be the best NASCAR Driver,” said Tony Berry, Owner and President of Berry’s Bullets. “Berry's Bullets is a family-owned company, and John Hunter shares our values and principles in business and family.

Nemechek will make his first NXS start of the season with SHR in the Alsco Uniforms 300 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on March 5 at 4:30pm ET. The event will be broadcasted live on Fox Sports 1, the Performance Racing Network, and SiriusXM NASCAR Channel 90.