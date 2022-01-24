NASCAR's Emerling-Gase Motorsports announces partnership with Kitty Kat Coin Cryptocurrency & Ecosystem (Kats Coin)

NASCAR Drivers Joey Gase & Shane Lee announced that Emerling-Gase Motorsports have entered into a sponsorship agreement with the new and exciting Sports Based Cryptocurrency Kitty Kat Coin ($KATS or Kats Coin) for select races in 2022 season starting with DAYTONA on both the 35 driven by Shane Lee and the 53 driven by Joey Gase.

Kitty Kat Coin (https://kittykatcoin.io/) is a unique & innovative cryptocurrency and also has created a decentralized ecosystem for cryptocurrency projects focused on Racing, Sports, Gaming & FinTech Solutions. This partnership takes Emerling-Gase Motorsports to a new level in this competitive world where technology, the metaverse, finance and racing go hand in hand. The two cars will have a very distinct graphic design in gold, black and white which will have them standing out from the pack and have Shane Lee's Car #35 being tagged as Team Panther and Joey Gase’s car #53 tagged as Team Leopard.

Kitty Kat Coin will be on the Cardano Network, Binance Smart Chain as well as others and will be hosting the Kitty Kat Cup™ Racing Series, Kitty Kat Starter, Kitty Kat Swap, and the Kitty Kat Ecosystem. Kitty Kat Coin is also engaging in strategic relationships with both decentralized and centralized exchanges as well as establishing a venture capital platform for new blockchain technologies and cryptocurrency applications. Kitty Kat Coin is also incorporating additional alliances for an expansive revenue stream which include the creation of NFTs and NFT auctions. The Kitty Kat Cup will occur in February’s NASCAR’s Daytona 500 weekend.

