State Water Heaters to sponsor Burton

Our Motorsports is proud to announce a partnership with State Water Heaters, a long time sponsor of NASCAR teams at all three top levels. The company is a leading manufacturer of commercial and residential water heaters.

The Tennessee based company has signed a multi-race contract with Our Motorsports for the 2022 NASCAR Xfinity season. State Water Heaters' long-time relationship with the Burton family debuted back in 2007, partnering with Burton’s father, Ward. They also were with Jeb during his NASCAR Truck Series debut in 2012, as well as helping support him in the last three seasons in the Xfinity series.

“I’m excited to have State Water Heaters back on board,” said Burton.“They have been with me for 15 years now! It has been one heck of a ride. I’m excited to go and compete for wins with them.”

Burton will debut the No.27 State Water Heaters Chevrolet Camaro at the season opener at Daytona International Speedway.

“With their ties to hunting and fishing in addition to racing, the Burton family has always had a natural connection with our State Water Heaters wholesalers and contractors,” said Jeff Storie, Director of Marketing for State Water Heaters. “Because of that bond, Ward and Jeb have always been great ambassadors for the State brand. We’re excited about once again partnering with Jeb and Ward in 2022, and we look forward to seeing what Jeb and the team at Our Motorsports can build together this season.”

Team owner, Chris Our, echoes Burton’s remarks and looks forward to welcoming to the Our Motorsports Family. “We're very grateful for the support State Water Heaters is providing this season,” said Our. “State has been a long time supporter of the Burton family and were pleased to welcome them to our family as well.”

