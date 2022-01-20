Heartbeat Hot Sauce Joins Ellis For Talladega Superspeedway

NASCAR Driver Ryan Ellis and Alpha Prime Racing are proud to announce that Heartbeat Hot Sauce will be the primary sponsor for Ellis and the No.45 Chevy Camaro at Talladega Superspeedway for the April 23rd NASCAR Xfinity Series race, the Ag-Pro 300.

This will be Heartbeat Hot Sauce’s first sponsorship in NASCAR, making their debut at one of the most exciting races of the season.

Heartbeat Hot Sauce was founded in 2015 and is currently sold at heartbeathotsauce.com and in retailers across North America and abroad. Fans can use discount code ELLIS to support Ellis and the Heartbeat Hot Sauce team. Fans may know Heartbeat from their multiple appearances on the hit Youtube series “Hot Ones” or from their partnership with UFC fighter Dustin Poirier, creating Poirier’s Louisiana Style Hot Sauce. Poirier expects to attend April’s race.

“Any time you can get an opportunity at a superspeedway it’s exciting, but to do so with a new partner like Heartbeat Hot Sauce is amazing. It’s been great working with Al and his brand over the last few months and I’m really proud to be driving this car at Talladega. It’ll definitely be a massive opportunity. We’ve seen how small teams can succeed at these superspeedways and I know that we have a chance to do something really special,” said Ellis.

“Heartbeat Hot Sauce is so incredibly proud and excited to be working with Ryan Ellis and Alpha Prime Racing for our first partnership within NASCAR. The opportunity to have our brand represented at one of the most iconic and exciting tracks in the sport is truly amazing. We can’t wait to get to work with the team and begin what we hope will be a long running partnership within NASCAR,” said Al Bourbouhakis, co-owner of Heartbeat Hot Sauce.

The Heartbeat Hot Sauce Chevy will hit the track for the first time Friday, April 22nd at Talladega Superspeedway for practice. Race coverage of Saturday’s Ag-Pro 300 will begin at 4pm ET on Fox. Stay tuned to Ryan’s and Heartbeat Hot Sauce’s social media for more information!

