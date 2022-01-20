Ryan Vargas Returns to JD Motorsports for 2022 Nascar Xfinity Season

JD Motorsports With Gary Keller is proud to welcome back La Mirada, California native Ryan Vargas to the team for the 2022 NASCAR Xfinity Series season. This will be his second full time season with JD Motorsports.

While the 2021 season had it’s ups and downs, Vargas showed strength throughout the season with solid finishes at multiple tracks. Out of his 41 NASCAR Xfinity Series starts to date, Vargas has a best career finish of 8th at Texas Motor Speedway (2020) and numerous Top 20 finishes. Each year has been an improvement over the last, and 2022 will be no different.

“I’m very excited for this opportunity to race for JD Motorsports again in a Full Time capacity,” says Vargas. “Johnny and his entire team have believed in me since day one and have become almost an extended family at this point, and I’m ready to hit the track and put everything I have into this campaign. I spent many years as a fan of this organization; watching the red cars fight against the big dogs; and I hope to bring that same excitement to the track and show the NASCAR fan base what this team is all about”

The twenty-one year old and team looks to continue building upon a solid base of partners and is actively hunting additional sponsorship. “Nothing about this business is easy, however we have some amazing partners that I look forward to seeing return and we are working around the clock to bring new ones to the fold,” says Ryan. All partners and car number will be released at a later date.

