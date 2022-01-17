Kanawha Ammunition to Sponsor 3-Race Deal with Josh White, Clubb Racing Inc.

Kanawha Ammunition, an ammunition plant in Kanawha County, West Virginia, has signed on to sponsor Josh White for his part-time ARCA Menards Series venture in 2022.

On New Year's Day, Clubb Racing Inc. announced that U.S. Marine Veteran White would pilot their No. 03 Toyota for three races in the 2022 ARCA Menards Racing Series season. The schedule includes Charlotte Motor Speedway on May 27, Illinois State Fairgrounds on August 21 and Bristol Motor Speedway on September 15.

Following a Camping World Truck Series start in 2016, White became the first U.S. Marine Veteran to make a NASCAR start since Larry Frank in 1966. Now, White is making a comeback in 2022 and is thrilled to have a local West Virginia sponsor onboard to support his efforts.

"I'm extremely excited to bring Kanawha Ammunition of Ranger Scientific on board my program for 2022," White said. "We're very excited to be working together and I'm honored to become friends with such good people.

"They have created a slew of jobs in my community, and have invested a lot of time and money in my community as well. The CEO is local and we have become close friends. He committed to three races as a primary sponsor enabling me to fulfill my goal of returning to racing in 2022."

Dan Pearlson, CEO of Ranger Scientific, a company in which Kanawha is a division of, is looking forward to having the company on an ARCA car for the first time.

"We are excited about supporting our local driver Josh White and looking forward to a successful racing season," said Pearlson.

Making his ARCA debut in 2013, White ran a majority schedule in the series in 2015, competing in 17 of the 20 races for team owner Wayne Hixson. White is thankful of Pearlson's support to get back in the ARCA cockpit in 2022.

"Dan is a very awesome dude with an awesome company bringing jobs to my community," he said. "I couldn't be more grateful for the opportunity to showcase their company in racing! Kanawha has done so much for my community and I feel like this partnership is going to help both of us accomplish our goals."

http://www.facebook.com/ JoshWhiteRacing

@FightingMarine on Instagram & Twitter

White is currently looking for additional sponsorship to grow his 2022 racing calendar. If you would like more information regarding business inquiries or questions, please contact MDR Sports Mgt at 704-723-1238. Media and interview opportunities can message Josh White Racing on Facebook.

Josh White Racing PR