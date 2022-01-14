Jeffrey Earnhardt Inks Deal with Sam Hunt Racing for Multiple Races in 2022

Sam Hunt Racing (SHR) announced today that Jeffrey Earnhardt will pilot the No. 26 Toyota GR Supra for multiple races in the NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) in 2022. ForeverLawn, a major benefactor in his career, will join forces with Sam Hunt Racing for Earnhardt’s campaign.

Earnhardt, a 32-year-old NXS veteran, is looking forward to re-joining the Toyota Racing family with Sam Hunt Racing. He has 131 previous starts in the NXS, racking up one top-5 and three top-10 finishes. Earnhardt has 217 overall NASCAR National Touring Series starts across Cup, NXS and Trucks. Additionally, he has experience in NASCAR’s Pinty’s and Euro Series, ARCA Menards East Series, as well as Rolex GrandAm Sports Car Series.

“Having Jeffrey join Sam Hunt Racing is really exciting for our entire team and the Toyota Racing family,” said Sam Hunt, the 28-year-old team owner. “Jeffrey is a great guy, and he’s someone I’ve always admired for how he carries himself on and off the track. He’s a great person, and his sponsors at ForeverLawn match a lot of what SHR stands for. It’s going to be a fun season with him and the ForeverLawn team, and we’re excited to get to work.”

Sam Hunt Racing began its journey in the NXS in late 2019 by making its first start in the season finale at Homestead-Miami Speedway. The SHR team shocked the industry with its speed after qualifying 15th in its first attempt. The 2020 NXS season was a part-time effort for the team as it began to expand and grow. In 2021, SHR hosted eight drivers of various skill-level in its first full-time season, racking up one Top-5, two Top-10, and nine top-15 finishes.

“I’m really excited to be back in the Toyota camp. My past experience with them was incredible, and they do a great job supporting their drivers,” said Earnhardt. “Sam and I formed a nice friendship over the years, and I’m impressed with what he’s achieved in a short amount of time. I feel like we share the same work ethic, and both of us are working hard to achieve our dreams. Having ForeverLawn in our corner is truly a gift. They have become my family, and our relationship extends well beyond racing. We have three like-minded parties working together towards a common goal. It’s going to be an exciting year.”

SHR welcomes ForeverLawn, a landscape company that specializes in improving spaces and communities through innovative synthetic grass solutions. Sam Hunt Racing is excited to have ForeverLawn in the family.

“We’re excited to continue supporting Jeffrey in this partnership with Sam Hunt Racing,” says Dale Karmie, co-founder of ForeverLawn. “Sam Hunt Racing is an up and coming team with quality people and equipment with an impressive record of success. We’re excited by the opportunity these races provide for us to deepen our relationship with this high caliber team.”

All of Earnhardt’s races will be announced at a later date.

