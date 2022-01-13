Ryan Truex Returns to NASCAR Xfinity Series Competition at Daytona International Speedway with Sam Hunt Racing

Sam Hunt Racing (SHR) announced today that Ryan Truex will pilot the No. 26 Circle B Diecast Toyota GR Supra in the Beef. It’s What’s for Dinner. 300 at Daytona International Speedway on Saturday, February 19. Truex, who will be returning to NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) competition for the first time since 2019, intends to add additional races with the team at a later date. SHR Technical Director and Crew Chief Allen Hart will lead the No. 26 team atop the pit box at the 2.5-mile superspeedway.

“Being able to work with Ryan, not only a real talent, but one of my best friends, is definitely one of the coolest opportunities I’ve had as a car owner,” said Sam Hunt, one of NASCAR’s youngest team owners in the NXS. “He’s a proven driver and well deserving, and he can also help continue SHR’s growth with his experience and knowledge of where we are at as a team. We know each other far past the sport, and we have been able to lend advice to one another prior to this as friends. Anytime you get to go to work with one of your favorite people – I see it as a win. We will have a beautiful, fast Circle B Diecast Toyota GR Supra in Daytona, and I believe a real shot to stir the pot and contend for a win. Ryan will be a big part of SHR’s growth both on and off the track in 2022.”

Truex, a two-time ARCA Menards Series East champion, will be making his 79th career start in the NXS. Throughout his seven years in the NXS, Truex has collected two top-three finishes, four top-five finishes, 24 top-10 finishes, and one pole starting position. The 29-year-old’s career best finish is second place at Dover International Raceway in 2012 and Phoenix International Raceway in 2019.

“Sam and I have known each other for a long time. We’ve become great friends and I’ve watched him build Sam Hunt Racing into the powerhouse it is today,” said Ryan Truex. “I’m thankful that our friendship has grown into a business relationship and for the opportunity Sam has given me. I will give it everything I’ve got to get SHR and Circle B Diecast a solid finish at Daytona.”

Circle B Diecast will be the primary partner of the No. 26 Toyota GR Supra for the 300-mile event. The company was founded in 2010 with the goal of bringing service to dealers that carry licensed motorsports products. Circle B Diecast product offerings include Lionel Racing, Auto World, Greenlight Collectibles, BrandArt, Checkered Flag Sports Apparel, SMI Apparel and University of Racing.

“I’m looking forward to having Ryan behind the wheel of another one of our Circle B Diecast machines at Daytona,” said Brent Powell, the president of Circle B Diecast. “This livery is a little different but definitely encompasses the vibe of Sam Hunt Racing. It’ll be great to see the Circle B Diecast paint scheme on track in the first race back for the NASCAR Xfinity Series.”

The green flag for the Beef. It’s What’s for Dinner. 300 at Daytona International Speedway is set to drop at 5:00pm ET on Saturday, February 19. The event will be broadcasted on FOX Sports 1, the Motor Racing Network, and SiriusXM NASCAR Channel 90.

Additional races will be announced at a later time.