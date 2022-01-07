Larry's Lemonade Statement Regarding Brandon Brown and NASCAR

For those of you who don’t know me, my name is Vic Reynolds I am the Co-Founder and Vice president of the Original Larry’s Hard Lemonade Brewing Company.

Recently, there has been a lot of news regarding Brandonbilt Motorsports. Unfortunately, as of late, the news has been negative. I’d like to address this.

First, I’d like to say Brandon Brown is an incredible human being and the Original Larry’s Hard Lemonade Brewing Company has enjoyed a 3-year relationship with his race team.