JTG Daugherty Racing Brings A Sweet New Sponsor to the Sport By Welcoming Sweetleaf® Sweetener

It’s a new year, a new body and a sweet new sponsor for JTG Daugherty Racing’s No. 47 Camaro ZL1. It’s a natural fit that Ricky Stenhouse Jr. will be sponsored by the award-winning and all-natural sweetener SweetLeaf® during the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series as the stevia company continues to bring healthier choices to the world.

“JTG Daugherty Racing is bringing new sponsors to our sport this season and we are very happy to add SweetLeaf to our Kroger Racing family of brands,” said Stenhouse, who has two victories, three pole awards, 19 top-five and 40 top-10 career finishes in the NASCAR Cup Series. “My fiancé Madyson and I are health conscious, and this is a perfect brand to represent as we continue to make good choices that benefit our overall well-being. We look forward to amplifying their brand message and seeing them on the car for the first time at Atlanta Motor Speedway in March.”

As JTG Daugherty Racing celebrates the new partnership, SweetLeaf Sweetener Brand is celebrating 40 years in business. SweetLeaf has a list of accolades that include winning 38 awards for taste and innovation. Now, they want to add a NASCAR trophy to their award’s case with Stenhouse and his team.

“NASCAR and JTG Daugherty Racing are an excellent addition to our marketing partnerships in 2022 that will continue to bring awareness of our award-winning line of stevia and monk fruit SweetLeaf products, additionally, Stenhouse will be a wonderful brand ambassador for SweetLeaf®,” said Brian Jensen, Director, Marketing & E-Commerce for Wisdom Natural Brands®, maker of SweetLeaf Sweeteners.

As SweetLeaf spotlights their 40th anniversary, Stenhouse begins his third season with JTG Daugherty Racing. The two-time NASCAR Cup Series winner looks to add to his 40 top-10s and earn a spot in the playoffs for SweetLeaf’s anniversary.

“This season is going to be the sweetest one,” said Stenhouse. “We’ve got a lot of tracks circled and feel good about our chances to make the playoffs this season. We couldn’t do it without great partners like SweetLeaf. We are proud that they chose us to deliver their brand messaging to 70 million brand loyal fans! It’s also an honor to bring a new brand like SweetLeaf into NASCAR. It’s really sweet.”

JGR PR