Sage Karam to Join Alpha Prime in 2022

Alpha Prime Racing (APR) has announced that Sage Karam will join the organization's NASCAR Xfinity Series driver lineup for select starts in 2022 as the team expands to two full-time entries.

Karam, 26, launched his NASCAR Xfinity Series career in 2021, making starts at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course, Bristol Motor Speedway, Charlotte ROVAL, Martinsville Speedway and Phoenix Raceway.

The Nazareth, PA native flashed his diverse racing background by recording a seventh-place finish at the 105th running of the Indianapolis 500. Additionally, Karam scored five wins with the Nitro Rallycross (NRX) NEXT series in 2021.

"I'm extremely grateful for the opportunities that 2021 provided and am equally as excited to join Alpha Prime Racing for 2022," said Karam.

"I can't thank Tommy Joe Martins enough for his trust and confidence heading into this season. I welcome the opportunity to learn from him and his team and look forward to competing against some of the toughest competition in motorsports."

Karam is set to make his season debut at Atlanta Motor Speedway on Saturday, March 19.

"As competitive as the Xfinity Series field is going to be this year, it’s even more important to our team to bring in talented drivers like Sage,” said Tommy Joe Martins, co-owner of Alpha Prime Racing. “Sage is a top-level racecar driver with a history of success in everything he’s ever driven. We can’t wait to work with him.”

Ryan Ellis will join Karam at APR, with additional details on the organization's driver lineup being announced at a later date.

Alpha Prime Racing is a NASCAR Xfinity Series team headquartered in Mooresville, North Carolina. Team owners and Cesar Bacarella will field two full-time cars in 2022.

Twitter: @TeamAlphaPrime

Sage Karam PR