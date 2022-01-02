Brandonbilt Motorsports Statement on Sponsor Approval

We are very aware and appreciative of the process required to approve sponsors and paint schemes and would not attempt to circumvent that process.

Brandonbilt Motorsports submitted our most recent sponsors and paint scheme to NASCAR, following the standard approval process that we have undertaken many times before without issue. We received written approval on the sponsors from a NASCAR Racing Operations official on December 26, 2021. The team subsequently moved forward with an announcement only after being provided with this approval.

The sponsor approval was unambiguous--the first four words of the email from NASCAR state, 'The sponsors are approved...' The only feedback offered was related to minor graphic design changes to ensure legibility on the track at 170mph.

We will continue to work with NASCAR and look forward to resolving this matter and clearing the air as soon as possible.

BMS PR