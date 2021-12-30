Thursday, Dec 30

Joey Gase Racing and Patrick Emerling Motorsports team up to form Emerling-Gase Motorsports in the NASCAR XFINITY Series

Thursday, Dec 30 20
The team will run one car full time under the 35 number and a second car part time. The 35 number will also be receiving the 23 points from the 2021 season.

“I am very excited to be teaming up with Patrick on this new adventure,” said Gase. “We both share the same vision and goals for the future, and we are both true racers at heart. The other cool thing is that we will be two of the youngest owners in the sport, but still have a lot of experience and knowledge to go with that.”

“It was interesting how this team came about as Joey and I had the same goals of starting a NASCAR XFINITY Series team,” said Emerling. “We combined our equipment to field a competitive car full time, and I am very excited to see what the future holds for Emerling-Gase Motorsports”.

The driver line up will consist of Emerling, Gase, Shane Lee, and others that will be announced at a later date.

To stay up to date with the team make sure to give them a follow at Emerling-Gase Motorsports on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

For more information please e-mail This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

EGM PR

Speedway Digest Staff

