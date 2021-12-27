JCR continues to shape up partners for 2022; welcomes back Fly & Form Concrete Structures Inc

Jeremy Clements Racing is thrilled to announce that Fly & Form Structures will return to the JCR family for 2022. As primary sponsor for three races and as associate sponsor at other races during the season. Fly & Form will adorn the #51 machine at the first Atlanta race, Pocono, and Homestead in the upcoming XFINITY Series season.

“Ray Stevens and I worked hard this offseason to put this sponsorship package together for his owners at Fly & Form. So, I’m excited to have them back in 2022 and even more excited that Ken, Steve, Clifford, Don, and Allen will be able to be back at the track with us after missing last year due to Covid.” Clements said.

“I’m also stoked that we will bring back the Patriotic scheme that we ran at Pocono in 2020 to a 3rd place finish and run it at Atlanta. We look to have the same or better result on the new repave! Plus working with Ray on a pretty slick throwback scheme for Pocono too!” Clements went on to say.

FLY AND FORM 2022 RACE SCHEDULE

Atlanta – Saturday, March 19th

Pocono – Saturday, July 23rd

Homestead – Saturday, October 22nd

JCR PR