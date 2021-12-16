Our Motorsports expands to three teams in 2022

Our Motorsports is pleased to announce three full-time entries for the 2022 NASCAR Xfinity Series season. The drivers line-up will include Brett Moffitt, Jeb Burton and Anthony Alfredo.

“We are very excited about the plans we have put in place for the 2022 race season. We continue to expand on the foundation built in our first two seasons in the NASCAR Xfinity Series. This combination of experienced drivers and crew members will make Our Motorsports a contender each weekend,” said team owner, Chris Our.

Brett Moffitt, the 2018 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Champion, is entering his third full season with Our Motorsports. In his time with Our Motorsports, Moffitt has achieved 2 top five and 17 top ten finishes. Jeff Hensley will serve as Moffitt’s crew chief for the season.

“I’m really excited to be back with Our Motorsports in 2022. Chris Our has been a great team owner to work with the past two seasons and I’m looking forward to continuing this journey with him. The foundation this team has built over the past couple of years has everyone in the shop motivated to take the next step in becoming a playoff team in ‘22,” said Moffitt.

Jeb Burton joins Our Motorsports, after a successful 2021 campaign which included making the NASCAR Xfinity Series playoffs and winning the 2021 Ag- Pro 300 at Talladega Superspeedway. He secured 7 top five and 16 top ten finishes throughout the 2021 season. The Halifax, VA native brings knowledge and experience to the team. He will be paired with crew chief Chad Walter.

“I am very excited to get to work. I can’t thank Mr. Our and his whole family enough. I want to build something special here and win races for Our Motosports. I appreciate this opportunity as it means the world to me and my family. I signed a multi year deal and plan to build strong partnerships with our partners and compete for wins and championships.” Burton said.