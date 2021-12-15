Mason Massey Joins DGM Racing in 2022

DGM Racing (DGM) welcomes Mason Massey as the first in their 2022 driver lineup. Massey will pilot the No. 91 for majority of the 2022 NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) season. At just 24 years old, Massey has nearly 20 years of experience behind the wheel, taking the seat at age five. Massey has garnered more than 200 feature wins, 11 championships, and 10 track records across multiple series, including the US Legends Pro National Championship. Amongst the many late model wins to Massey’s credit during his tenure in the Bill Elliott Racing Development Program is the 2012 Alabama 200. In 2019, Massey gained valuable seat time in NASCAR’s Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series before moving to the NXS in 2020.



“We are extremely excited to welcome Mason to the DGM Family,” said team owner, Mario Gosselin. “During the off-season, we made many strategic changes to our facilities and equipment that allow us to strengthen and improve DGM Racing. With Mason’s impressive track record and our recent upgrades, we are ready to tackle the 2022 season!” Massey joins DGM Racing with numerous NXS starts between the 2020 and 2021 season. He will make his DGM Racing debut in the season opener at Daytona International Speedway. Massey’s Crew Chief and sponsors will be announced at a later date. The Douglasville, GA native looks forward to bringing his competitive nature and history of winning to the NXS.



“I’m pumped to be working with Mario and the entire DGM Racing team,” said Massey, driver of the DGM No. 91. “It’s a family-run race team, and that aligns with the way my family and I have always raced. I appreciate Mario and Michelle believing in me and my ability to get the job done. The 2022 season is going to be a lot of fun, and I can’t wait to get to work prepping for Daytona in February.”



Massey will compete in the 41st Beef. It’s What’s For Dinner. 300 at Daytona International Speedway for DGM’s third attempt with the No. 91. Practice and qualifying will proceed the race. Green flag drops on February 19, at 5:00 p.m. ET, televised live on Fox Sports 1. DGM Racing plans to field at least two full time entries during the 2022 season and will announce its full driver lineup in the near future. ¬¬¬¬¬¬



DGM PR