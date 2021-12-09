Voyager Digital Extends Crypto-Based Partnership with NASCAR Driver Landon Cassill in Collaboration with Kaulig Racing

Voyager Digital Ltd. ("Voyager" or the "Company") (TSX: VOYG; OTCQX: VYGVF; FRA: UCD2), one of the fastest-growing, publicly traded cryptocurrency platforms in the United States, today announced a two-year extension of its partnership with Landon Cassill in collaboration with Kaulig Racing, which is adding Cassill to its 2022 NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) lineup. Cassill will be paid fully in a portfolio of cryptocurrencies that includes Bitcoin (BTC), the Voyager Token (VGX), USD Coin (USDC), StormX (STMX) and Avalanche (AVAX) .

"We built a historic partnership with Landon, as the first NASCAR driver to be paid in crypto, and continuing this journey with him is an incredible ride for Voyager,” said Steve Ehrlich, CEO and co-founder of Voyager. We’re excited about this collaboration with Kaulig Racing and can’t wait to see what is next in Landon’s promising career.”

Cassill will pilot the No. 10 Chevrolet and compete for the 2022 series championship alongside reigning champion, Daniel Hemric, and Kaulig Racing’s winningest driver, AJ Allmendinger.

“We are really excited to bring Landon Cassill onboard for the 2022 season,” said Chris Rice, president of Kaulig Racing. “Landon has competed in NASCAR’s top series for many years and has brought with him a pivotal partner in Voyager Digital. We are looking forward to this partnership with Voyager and think Landon will be a great asset to our Kaulig Racing family.”

Since 2007, Cassill has made a total of 510 starts across all three of NASCAR’s national series, with 176 of those being made in the NXS. Cassill also earned the title of Rookie of the Year in the NXS in 2008, also securing a pole award and five top-10 finishes that same year.

“Continuing my partnership with Voyager Digital and driving for Kaulig Racing is an incredible opportunity for me,” said Cassill. “I have a world-class partner in Voyager and the best support team in the business with Kaulig Racing. I am excited to not only have a shot to win races, but to also bring awareness to crypto and help educate people in a space that I've been personally invested in for a number of years.”

In addition to its primary partnership, Voyager is teaming up with the crypto cashback platform StormX (STMX) to raise awareness and drive cryptocurrency adoption and payment solutions provider, Usio, Inc. (NASDAQ: USIO). StormX and Usio will be featured on the No. 10 Chevrolet during select races this 2022 NXS season. Additionally, the car will sport a redesigned scheme featuring the phrase “Crypto for All”.

Kaulig Racing PR