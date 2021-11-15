DGM Racing and Josh Williams Part Ways

DGM Racing announces the departure of Josh Williams, driver of the No. 92. DGM Racing plans to field at least two cars in 2022 and is negotiating with experienced and funded drivers to fill the seat of the No. 92. The team will announce the full 2022 driver lineup at a later date.

“We’ve had a good run and accomplished great things together. I am excited for Josh’s future in NASCAR and can’t wait to see what he achieves,” says team owner, Mario Gosselin, after finishing Top-20 in Driver and Owner Standings with Williams in 2021.

Williams began a part-time schedule for DGM in 2017 before running his first full season with the team in 2019. Together, Williams and DGM Racing have scored eight Top-10’s, 27 Top-15’s and 56 Top-20’s through 125 starts over the past five years.

DGM PR