RCR NXS Post Race Report - Phoenix Raceway

“I’m so proud of everyone on this No. 2 TaxSlayer team. It has been a pleasure driving for Richard Childress Racing over the last two seasons and I’ve learned a lot of lessons that will help me in the future. Tonight our Chevrolet started with a tight-handling condition, then by Stage 2, the car was loose on entry. Andy Street kept adjusting on the handling, but unfortunately during the long green flag run in Stage 3, I just couldn’t roll the center and had no drive on exit. The pit crew had solid stops all night like usual and gained us spots on pit road, which is always helpful. Despite not being in the position we wanted, our team continued to battle until the checkered flag. It’s time to enjoy the off-season and prepare for 2022.”

-Myatt Snider