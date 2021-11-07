Daniel Hemric Wins First NASCAR Xfinity Series Championship

Supra driver Daniel Hemric won his first career NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) championship on Saturday with a victory in the season finale at Phoenix Raceway. Hemric’s championship marks the third Xfinity Series driver title for Toyota.

TOYOTA FAST FACTS

Hemric won one race, claimed 15 top-five results and 21 top-10 finishes over 33 races to claim the 2021 driver’s championship.

Hemric captured the first championship for the Toyota Supra and is the third Toyota driver to win a NXS driver’s championship. In addition to Jones, Daniel Suárez (2016) and Kyle Busch (2009) have also won Xfinity Series titles for Toyota in Camrys.

Toyota drivers have now earned NASCAR national series titles in three different vehicles as the Camry, Tundra and Supra race cars have all collected championships since Toyota’s entry into NASCAR in 2004.

Supra debuted in the NASCAR Xfinity Series at the 2019 season-opening race at Daytona International Speedway.

Toyota has earned 181 victories since joining Xfinity Series competition in 2007, with 32 of those victories being in the Supra.

Earlier this season, Toyota made it’s 500th Xfinity Series start at the Charlotte ROVAL in October.

TOYOTA QUOTES

DANIEL HEMRIC, No. 18 Toyota Supra, Joe Gibbs Racing

“Unbelievable. These guys right here have asked me all year how bad do you want it? We gave away one here in the spring. I felt like we had to give one up last week to get here. We were not going to be denied. Thank you Dave Rogers (crew chief). Bill and Cindy Gallaher. Everyone at Poppy Bank. Will Gallaher. They took a chance on me in 2015 in some form or fashion. They stuck with me through times they probably shouldn’t have to be honest with you. I’ve been waiting a long damn time to do that. Thank you Joe Gibbs, everyone at TRD, Toyota, Bell Helmets, everyone here that makes this program what it is. People doubted me. I would do it all over again for a night like this.“

TONY MUELLER, vice president, integrated marketing operations, Toyota Motor North America

“We are thrilled for Daniel, Dave and the whole Joe Gibbs Racing team on this incredible achievement. This is the first driver’s championship in the Xfinity Series for the Supra and we are excited to add the Supra badge alongside Camry and Tundra as championship nameplates in NASCAR. Daniel’s season is the epitome of consistency. He’s an exceptional driver and person and we’re excited to join him in celebrating this championship.”

