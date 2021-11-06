Jordan Anderson Racing NASCAR Xfinity Series Race Overview- Phoenix Raceway

News and Notes:



- Practice; After the completion of the 50-minute practice session on Friday afternoon, 26-year-old Sage Karam would record a fastest lap of 28.293 at 127.240 mph on Lap-18 of his 18-lap session putting him 23rd fastest of the 42 cars entered for the NASCAR Xfinity Series Championship Race at the Phoenix Raceway.



– Starting Position; For the seventh time in 2021, qualifying will be held to set the 36-car starting field for the 200-lap NASCAR Xfinity Series Championship Race at Phoenix Raceway. NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) Qualifying will be determined by each competitor’s fastest lap of 2-timed laps around the 1-mile Phoenix Raceway. The lineup up will then be set by the fastest 31 competitors on speed and five provisional starts. Qualifying will be shown LIVE on the NBC Sports Track Pass App at 2:35 PM ET Saturday, November 6.



– Phoenix Raceway Stats; Saturday’s NASCAR Xfinity Series Championship Race will mark Karam’s fourth NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) start of the 2021 season, and first at Phoenix Raceway. Karam last competed in NXS competition at the Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval in October where he would run in the Top-20 the entire day, but would be involved in a last lap skirmish that would ultimately result in a 25th place finish. In the Nazareth, Pennsylvania drivers NXS oval debut at Bristol Motor Speedway Karam would keep his car clean the entire race running on the lead lap throughout the night to come home with a 16th place finish in the running order. However, during Karam’s NXS debut at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course Karam would steer the No. 31 Chevrolet Camaro SS to a 26th place finish after running in the Top-15 all day, but would encounter electrical issues in the closing laps after another driver would make heavy contact with his car. In three starts for JAR, Karam holds an average finish of 22.3 with a best of 16th at Bristol.



- Montage Mountain; Montage Mountain is a locally-driven Ski Resort and Waterpark dedicated to delivering premier service and an excellent customer experience. Montage Mountain provides the steepest vertical drop ski resort in all of PA. With 27 trails, seven ski lifts, 15 lanes of tubing, and a full-service lodge equipped with Slocum Hollow Bar & Restaurant, Montage Mountain offers something for everyone! In the summer months, Montage Mountain transforms into an exhilarating water park. The resort is also home to the thrilling ZipRider, a 1/2-mile cable ride that lets you soar down the mountain reaching speeds over 50 mph. Guests can always find something fun happening at Montage Mountain, ranging from birthday parties and corporate outings to festivals, concerts, and much more.

You can learn more at MontageMountainResorts.com.



– Chassis; JAR will bring Chassis No. 105 to Phoenix Raceway for Karam to compete with in Saturday night’s NASCAR Xfinity Series Championship Race. Chassis No. 105 last competed for JAR in the Kansas Lottery 300 at Kansas Speedway where JAR Owner/Driver Jordan Anderson would have a clean day coming home with a Top-20 finish. Prior to Kansas, Chassis No. 105 would see action in the Go Bowling 250 at Richmond Raceway with Josh Berry wheeling the No. 31 Chevrolet Camaro SS to a 24th place finish. Prior to Richmond, Berry would steer No. 105 to a Top-Ten finish at Pocono Raceway in his second start with JAR. In No. 105’s debut for JAR at Texas Motor Speedway in June team owner Jordan Anderson would experience clutch issues at the start and would come home with 34th place finish.

