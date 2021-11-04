Event Preview: Sheldon Creed, Xfinity Series

Race Notes and Quotes:

Sheldon Creed and the No. 78 Global Industrial Company Chevrolet Camaro at Phoenix Raceway… Although this weekend marks Creed’s first NASCAR Xfinity Series start at Phoenix Raceway, he has made a total of three starts at the track in the NASCAR Truck Series, never finishing outside of the top-12.

Former Winner… Creed won a NASCAR Truck Series race at Phoenix Raceway in 2020 enroute to clinching the Series’ championship.

Welcome, Global Industrial Company… Global Industrial Company (NYSE: GIC), through its operating subsidiaries, is a value-added industrial distributor. For more than 70 years Global Industrial has gone the extra mile for its customers and offers more than a million industrial and MRO products, including its own Global Industrial exclusive brands. With extensive product knowledge and a solutions-based approach, Global Industrial helps customers solve problems and be more successful. At Global Industrial, "We can supply that®".

SHELDON CREED QUOTES:

What are you hoping to get out of this weekend at Phoenix Raceway?

“I’m really just looking to close off the year on a good note. Not being in the final four racing for the championship in the Truck Series really sucks, but I’m excited for the opportunity to compete in the Xfinity Series race on Saturday. I want to learn as much as I can for next year. I haven’t raced in a Xfinity car since Daytona 2019, so it’s been a while. I have a lot to learn and figure out before next season, so hopefully this race will help set myself up in the best position possible.”

How difficult is it to make the transition from racing in the NASCAR Truck Series at Phoenix to racing in the NASCAR Xfinity Series the next day?

“I will probably have a better understanding after practice honestly. I would think being in the Xfinity car would actually make the truck feel better, with the Xfinity car having less downforce. Overall, I don’t think it will be too difficult. I have been going back and forth on the simulator between the truck and car, which is different than the real thing, but I think it will be a fun different.”

