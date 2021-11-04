Chevrolet Wins 23rd NASCAR Xfinity Series Manufacturer’s Championship

Chevrolet has secured back-to-back Manufacturer’s Championships in the NASCAR Xfinity Series. The 2021 achievement marks the 23rd time the bowtie brand has captured this prestigious honor, more than any other manufacturer.

The triumph also marks the seventh time Camaro SS has earned the award since becoming Chevrolet’s flagship vehicle in the Xfinity Series in 2013.

“Chevrolet is honored to again win the 2021 NASCAR Xfinity Series Manufacturer’s Championship,” said Dr. Eric Warren, Chevrolet Director of NASCAR Programs. “A special thank you goes to all of our Chevy teams and drivers for their tireless work that collectively secured this special recognition for Chevrolet. Being competitive at this level is vital for the development of drivers and crew members. This accomplishment is a testament of the teamwork between the Chevrolet NASCAR Competition Engineering team and the race teams that is required to be successful in one of NASCAR’s top series.”

Capping off the regular season, Chevrolet placed more contenders in the playoffs than any other manufacturer with seven drivers from four teams in the running for this year’s title.

With 32 of 33 races complete, eight different Team Chevy drivers have contributed 16 wins: AJ Allmendinger (five wins), Noah Gragson (three wins), Justin Allgaier and Josh Berry (two each), and Justin Haley, Jeb Burton, Brandon Brown, and Myatt Snider (one each). Michael Annett and Brett Moffitt also contributed points toward the championship.

The 2021 NASCAR Xfinity Series season will conclude at Phoenix Raceway on Saturday, Nov. 6 for the series’ Championship race.

Chevrolet PR