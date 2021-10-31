RCR NXS Post Race Report - Martinsville Speedway

“What an eventful night for our TaxSlayer Chevrolet at Martinsville Speedway. I love racing at this place and was hopeful that we could be there at the end to chase the clock. The No. 2 Camaro started on the loose side and struggled to have enough lateral, but my crew chief Andy Street made some fantastic adjustments that significantly improved the handling of our car. We put ourselves inside the top-10 by the end of Stage 2, but then I got hit with a speeding penalty under the segment break which put us starting from the rear. After working my way back up to the top-15, I received contact from the No. 39, sending me up the track into the outside wall. Thankfully my crew was able to make repairs and keep us on the lead lap. We had to dodge a few more accidents before the checkered flag, but my spotter Derek Kneeland kept me in the clear. While a 13th-place finish isn't what we were hoping for, it was another solid result for our team. We have one more race together next week and our Richard Childress Racing team will look to finish it out with the best race possible."

-Myatt Snider